Former NFL Head Coach Has Blunt Message For Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has faced criticism from all angles this week. On Wednesday, a former NFL head coach had a blunt message for the three-time national champion.

Chuck Pagano, the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-17, is not a fan of how Meyer has handled everything.

Meyer, 57, went viral over the weekend for getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. The Jaguars head coach did not fly back with his team to Florida after Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals. Meyer stayed in Ohio, claiming he wanted to see his grandchildren, only to get spotted out at his restaurant on Friday night.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer reportedly said this morning.

Meyer has apologized a couple of more times, but Pagano believes he needed to be more upfront about everything.

“There was five things we always mentioned after Thursday games and Urban Meyer broke almost ALL of them.. he just has to own it and hope that time will heal all wounds,” Pagano told the Pat McAfee Show.

"There was 5 things we always mentioned after Thursday games & Urban Meyer broke almost ALL of em.. he just HAS to own it & hope that time will heal all wounds" ~Chuck Pagano #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/SdRAzAF88g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2021

McAfee played for Pagano in Indianapolis.

Meyer, meanwhile, is trying to get his team ready for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.