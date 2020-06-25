Churchill Downs Announces Decision On Fans At Kentucky Derby

Horse racing fans received tremendous news this Thursday morning, as the officials at Churchill Downs announced important news regarding this year’s Kentucky Derby.

When the Kentucky Derby takes place this September, there will be a limit on how many spectators can attend. It’s a step in the right direction for the sport, especially since the most recent events have taken place without fans.

Churchill Downs officials met with Kentucky governor Andy Beshear to discuss proper guidelines for those attending the event.

“Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby,” Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said. “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility.”

We are excited to let you know the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be held September 4 and 5 with spectators present! https://t.co/jLJdQdJ18l — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) June 25, 2020

Any person attending the race will be asked to social distance as much as possible. They’ll also be advised to either wash their hands or use sanitizer.

In order to ensure that people will be safe at the event, Churchill Downs will limit its overall capacity. Additional details on seating arrangements will be released in the coming days.

The Kentucky Derby is the second leg of this year’s Triple Crown. It’ll conclude in October with the Preakness Stakes.