Ciara Twerking Headline Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In a case study of this year's most attention-worthy headlines, TMZ's may take the cake.

The headline reads: "Ciara twerked on a Bronco ... but it wasn't Russell Wilson."

Yeah, we're going to need to explain here.

TMZ is talking about a snippet of Ciara's new single and an Instagram video she posted which shows here twerking on a Bronco.

That has to be one of the best headlines of the year, right?

NFL fans certainly seem to think so.

"Caption game is strong!," one fan said.

On the other hand, fans were quick to point out the gas prices listed behind Ciara and the dancers in the video.

"Damn those gas prices are high as hell. That all I can focus on….," someone commented.

"Is she celebrating $6.69 gas prices? I love Russell Wilson (not a big fan of Ciara though) but these multi-millionaires have NO idea how bad things are for normal Americans. I sure don't feel like twerking at a gas station. I feel like throwing up," another Twitter user said.

What are your thoughts on Ciara's latest twerking video?