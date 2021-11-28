The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Fans Are Not Happy With T.J. Watt

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh SteelersPITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Bengals fans don’t have a lot to be upset about right now, but they are upset with Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

After quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick, Watt was seen aggressively blocking Burrow as both players were locked onto each other.

It led to Watt taking down Burrow but no pushing or shoving occurred after the play.

Bengals fans weren’t happy about this on social media, as seen here with numerous tweets.

Aside from that, it was a perfect first half for the Bengals. They scored 31 points on the Steelers and are up by 28.

If they hold on to win this game, it would be the first time since 2009 that Cincinnatti has swept Pittsburgh in a season. It would also be the first time in over two decades that the Bengals have beaten the Steelers three times in a row.

Burrow had 154 yards and one touchdown pass in the first half while running back Joe Mixon had 117 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Mixon also averaged nearly six yards per carry as well.

Cincinnati would get to 7-4 with this win as it looks to stay in contention for the AFC North.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.

