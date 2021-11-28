Cincinnati Bengals Fans Are Not Happy With T.J. Watt

Bengals fans don’t have a lot to be upset about right now, but they are upset with Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

After quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception to Minkah Fitzpatrick, Watt was seen aggressively blocking Burrow as both players were locked onto each other.

It led to Watt taking down Burrow but no pushing or shoving occurred after the play.

TJ Watt using an INT as an excuse to bully Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/wsLC8aCw1i — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 28, 2021

Bengals fans weren’t happy about this on social media, as seen here with numerous tweets.

Castellanos will clearly be suspended for Watt’s handling of Burrow.#Bengals — Lance McAlister (@LanceMcAlister) November 28, 2021

TJ Watt then grabs and throws Burrow well after the play and the officials don't throw a flag, so Taylor is laying into officials after he didn't like the OPI call or the lack of protection for his QB after the pick. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 28, 2021

Tj Watt with the totally necessary slamming of Joe Burrow after an interception pic.twitter.com/GstI2Inl2Z — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) November 28, 2021

Things getting a little spicy between Joe Burrow and TJ Watt — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 28, 2021

T.J. Watt casually choking out Joe Burrow. No flag? Cool cool. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) November 28, 2021

How about Joe Burrow and TJ Watt going head to head in a cage match at midfield? Some serious grit points earned by Burrow after the INT. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 28, 2021

Aside from that, it was a perfect first half for the Bengals. They scored 31 points on the Steelers and are up by 28.

If they hold on to win this game, it would be the first time since 2009 that Cincinnatti has swept Pittsburgh in a season. It would also be the first time in over two decades that the Bengals have beaten the Steelers three times in a row.

Burrow had 154 yards and one touchdown pass in the first half while running back Joe Mixon had 117 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Mixon also averaged nearly six yards per carry as well.

Cincinnati would get to 7-4 with this win as it looks to stay in contention for the AFC North.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.