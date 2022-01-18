Cincinnati Bengals Released Veteran Player On Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals made several roster changes on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s Divisional Round.

Among those changes, the Bengals have released a veteran offensive lineman. Xavier Su’a-Filo, a veteran offensive guard, is no longer on Cincinnati’s roster.

Su’a-Filo had been dealing with an injury since Week 2. In two years with the Bengals, he made seven starts.

Here’s what Cincinnati had to say about the roster move on Tuesday.

“Released G Xavier Su’a-Filo. An eighth-year pro out of UCLA, Su’a-Filo joined Cincinnati in 2020 and played in eight games (seven starts) over his two Bengals seasons,” the team said in a statement. “He had not played since Week 2 this season, due to a knee injury. Su’a-Filo was returned to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list yesterday.”

We've made the following roster moves:

– Released G Xavier Su’a-Filo.

– Signed DT Doug Costin to the practice squad.

– Released P Drue Chrisman and LS Colin Holba from the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 18, 2022

The Bengals are coming off a monumental win over the Raiders in last Saturday’s Wild Card game. Joe Burrow is on fire. The former LSU star went off for 244 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Burrow will need even bigger numbers against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday. The Titans got a first-round bye after earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Titans will likely try and control time of possession and shorten the Bengals’ possessions. Cincinnati will have to take advantage of the offensive possessions they get.