Cincinnati Mayor Trolled Patrick Mahomes This Week

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's been plenty of trash talk between the fanbases of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals ahead of this weekend's AFC Championship game.

Even Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval got in on the action.

On Friday, the Cincinnati politician took to social media with some trash talk directed at Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He jokingly proclaimed that Joe Burrow should take a paternity test to determine whether or not he's Mahomes' father.

"Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," he said.

Burrow has never lost when going head-to-head against Mahomes — including last year's AFC Championship matchup in Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes is hobbled with a high-ankle sprain heading into the weekend, and could be vulnerable to yet another loss.

That being said, these are some bold words from Pureval. It's never good to poke a sleeping bear like Mahomes, especially just before a massive contest like this weekend's.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City.