Cincinnati Reportedly Finalizing Surprising Head Coaching Hire

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce (12) prior to a college football game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Cincinnati Bearcats on November 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The University of Cincinnati is making a stunning head coaching hire for its football program.

According to Ralph Russo, the school is set to announce Scott Satterfield as its head coach on Monday.

This came out of nowhere since Satterfield wasn't known to be a candidate for the job. It's expected to be a six-year deal for Satterfield and the university, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Satterfield will come to Cincinnati after spending the previous four seasons at Louisville. He led the program to a bowl in three of those seasons and will finish his tenure with a 25-24 overall record.

Before that, he spent five years at Appalachian State where he led that program to three 10+ win seasons.

There are multiple interesting wrinkles when it comes to this hire. For one, the two schools are only about 100 miles apart, and second, the two schools (Louisville and Cincinnati) are set to play each other on Dec. 17 in the Fenway Bowl.

Louisville will now have to act fast to try and find a replacement for Satterfield.