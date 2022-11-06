City Of Philadelphia Made Unfortunate Sports History Saturday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 15: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on July 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

No American sports city had ever lost two major sports championships in the same day.

Until Saturday.

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series, while the Philadelphia Union lost the MLS Cup to Los Angeles.

Philly made unfortunate history on Saturday night.

"Per @EliasSports , a city has never lost two major professional sports championships in one day. Philadelphia is on the verge of doing just that (MLS, MLB)," one fan tweeted.

"Main reason for this is because NFL (Feb), NHL/NBA (June) and MLB (Oct/Nov) end in different months. MLS (started in 1996) recent growth of franchises and ending in Oct/Nov made this more of a possibility as expansion continues. Only 16 cities have both MLB and MLS teams."

Philly can now ride with the Eagles and the Sixers moving forward this season.

Surely, they won't disappoint...