Fans hoping to hear a positive update on Zion Williamson during Saturday’s coverage of All-Star Weekend on TNT are going to be severely disappointed.

CJ McCollum, the newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans, sat down for an interview with the Inside the NBA crew on TNT ahead of Saturday’s All-Star Weekend events. Almost right off the bat, he was asked about Williamson.

McCollum revealed he hasn’t even talked with Williamson yet. In fact, he doesn’t know any more about Williamson’s progress or upcoming plans more than the general public does.

This can’t be good:

“I haven’t had conversations with him directly…I’ve spoken to some people close to him and look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do,” McCollum said.

There have been questions surrounding Zion Williamson’s future with the Pelicans for a while now. McCollum’s comments seem to imply he’s not even in contact with the team right now. That’s not good.

NBA fans are starting to get worried about Williamson’s health and future with the Pelicans.

“This is such a damning statement on Zion. He has become completely estranged from the Pelicans publicly, and this shows it might go even deeper than that,” one fan tweeted.

“CJ McCollum — the president of the NBA Players Association — says he hasn’t spoken directly to teammate Zion Williamson,” a fan wrote.