CJ McCollum Is Joining ESPN: NBA World Reacts

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

ESPN is adding another big player to their lineup of analysts for the 2022 NBA Finals: New Orleans Pelicans star and NBPA president C.J. McCollum.

According to the Associated Press, McCollum is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst. His work with them will begin during the NBA Finals on an "alternate broadcast."

McCollum has never been one to shy away from a camera or microphone. He already has his own ESPN podcast, Pull Up with CJ McCollum. Working as an analyst with his own separate broadcast should be right up his alley.

NBA fans are excited to see what McCollum can bring to the table. Some believe he's made for it while others just like seeing active players get involved in sports media:

C.J. McCollum is a nine-year NBA veteran who has never missed the playoffs. But he hasn't been to the NBA Finals yet either.

Portland traded McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans in the middle of the 2021-22 season and he responded by putting up some of the best numbers of his career in the 26 games he played for them.

Sadly, the Pelicans' playoff run came to an end at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last month. He averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over six games.

It'll be interesting to see what he has to say as the NBA Finals get underway.