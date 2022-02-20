CJ McCollum Provides Worrisome Update On Zion Williamson

Pelicans fans hoping for a positive update on Zion Williamson may want to turn away.

Speaking to the “Inside the NBA” crew on All-Star Saturday, newly-acquired guard C.J. McCollum was asked about what’s going on with Zion.

“I haven’t had conversations with him directly…” McCollum told the guys at NBA on TNT. “I’ve spoken to some people close to him and look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do.”

CJ McCollum on Pelicans’ teammate Zion Williamson:

Fans couldn’t help but cover their eyes when reports surfaced that Zion Williamson could require a second foot surgery.

The 21-year-old phenom has yet to see the floor after offseason surgery to repair a fracture in his foot.

Initially, Williamson was slated to be ready for the beginning of the season. However, setback after setback, Zion doesn’t appear to be any closer to getting back on the court as we approach March.

The way its looking right now, it’s hard to imagine Zion suiting up for the Pelicans before 2022-2023.