CJ McCollum Says That Zion Williamson Has Reached Out

Over All-Star Weekend, C.J. McCollum had an alarming admission about his new teammate, Zion Williamson. It appears he spoke a bit too soon, however.

McCollum, who was traded to New Orleans ahead of the deadline, told the Inside the NBA crew over All-Star Weekend that he had yet to get in contact with Williamson, who’s been rehabbing in Portland. It was a concerning comment, leading some to speculate Williamson wants nothing to do with the Pelicans.

However, it appears Williamson heard McCollum’s comments loud and clear.

McCollum told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Tuesday that Williamson has since reached out since All-Star Weekend.

“As reported on NBA Today: CJ McCollum told ESPN that since his interview over the weekend with the TNT Crew, Zion Williamson reached out and the two have spoken,” Andrews tweeted. As reported on NBA Today: CJ McCollum told ESPN that since his interview over the weekend with the TNT Crew, Zion Williamson reached out and the two have spoken. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 22, 2022 This should quiet some of the chatter involving Zion Williamson. But the speculation won’t come to an end until Williamson suits up in a Pelicans uniform. C.J. McCollum is exactly the kind of veteran leader who could bring this whole New Orleans experiment together. It’s a young group in need of a lead-by-example type of veteran. McCollum fits the bill.