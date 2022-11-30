CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss
C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State.
The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
"Hopefully, we end up making the playoff again and still try to contend for a national championship," Stroud said after the game, per 247 Sports. "This one game does not define this team."
Stroud and the Buckeyes suffered a crushing blowout loss to the visiting Wolverines in Columbus this past weekend. The star signal caller completed 31-of-48 passes for 349 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions en route to a 45-23 final score.
While this loss put a significant blemish on the Buckeyes' season, the team is still 11-1 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
"People are going to say I never won The Game, I understand," Stroud said. "People are going to say I never won a Big Ten championship, I understand. When it comes to that, I just have to eat it. It's life. I don't think that I will have that respect from Buckeye Nation anymore. Even if I do, I appreciate it. I wish I could have done more. I wish I could have won these games."