CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Weather Forecast

C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes are thrilled about the weather forecast for this weekend's home matchup against Indiana.

This past weekend, Stroud led his team to an ugly victory over Northwestern in Evanston. With pouring rains and gusts of wind exceeding 40 mph, the Heisman-contending quarterback logged the worst game of his career — completing just 10 of his 26 pass attempts for 76 yards and zero touchdowns.

This weekend in Columbus, wind gusts will reach just 10-15 mph.

"Yeah. Thank God for that," Stroud said to reporters on Wednesday, per team insider Chase Brown.

Stroud and the Ohio State offense have been consistently one of the best in the nation this year. With this weekend's forecast, the team should be back on track to continue that reputation.

The Buckeyes are 9-0 on the year and hold the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Saturday's game against Indiana will kickoff at noon ET in Ohio Stadium.