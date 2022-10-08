C.J. Stroud Makes Ohio State Quarterback History vs. Michigan State

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud is at it again...

With his final touchdown pass to Gee Scott Jr., the Ohio State quarterback became the first in school history to toss six TDs in a game on three separate occasions.

The Buckeyes starting offense looked as unstoppable as ever on Saturday, hanging 49 points on Michigan State before bringing in the backups.

Stroud finished with more scores than incompletions, hitting on 21-of-26 passes for 361 yards, the aforementioned six touchdowns and a rare pick-six.

Receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. did whatever they wanted against the Spartans defense. And running back TreVeyon Henderson did his part with an 118-yard day as well.

When the clocks hit zero, Ohio State will move to 6-0 on the year and 3-0 in the conference, looking every bit one of the top three teams in the country.