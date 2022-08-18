CJ Stroud Makes Opinion On Loss To Michigan Extremely Clear

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

During the 2021 season, for the first time in a decade, "the team up north" beat Ohio State by a final score of 42-27.

With a few months to think about the defeat, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made his thoughts clear. He thinks the Michigan Wolverines beat the Buckeyes "fair and square," but they had some help.

"Kudos to those teams, they beat us fair and square, but I feel like we beat ourselves at the same time," Stroud said.

If his comments sound familiar, that's because they are. After the 2021 season, Stroud lamented the team's two losses on the season.

"We lost two games this year. I don't think either of those teams are better than us," Stroud said after the 2021 season came to a close. "But you have to show those teams respect because college football is about which team is the best on that day."

He and the Buckeyes are hoping the team finishes the 2022 season with a 0 in the loss column.