CJ Stroud Reacts To What People Said After Michigan Loss

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's no secret that Ohio State got embarrassed by Michigan a few weeks ago.

Michigan went into the Horseshoe and stomped all over its biggest rival, 45-23. It gave the Wolverines a second-straight win in the series and also clinched them a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

That led to a lot of criticism from Buckeye fans, some of which was aimed at star quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud is finally opening up about that criticism and isn't happy about some of the things that fans have said.

"Honestly, it's sad that I am used to it. I'm used to getting things on my phone that honestly aren't – people wouldn't be proud if everybody in the world were able to see it," Stroud said. "But it's fine like it comes with the territory. You have to accept the good with the bad. I don't feel bad for myself, (and) I never will. I don't want other people to feel bad for me."

While this is a very classy answer from Stroud, fans still need to be careful what they say to athletes. After all, these people are human beings and have feelings.

Stroud will have a chance to prove the doubters wrong when OSU takes on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.