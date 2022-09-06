CJ Stroud Reveals His Pick For Ohio State's Best Player

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off their season with a huge win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Ohio State was forced to do so without arguably the team's best player. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered an injury in the first quarter and wasn't able to return.

Without him on the field, the Buckeyes' offense struggled. After a few days to digest the game, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it clear he thinks Smith-Njigba is the best player the Buckeyes have to offer.

"He's the best player on our team, if you ask me," Stroud said of Smith-Njigba.

It's no wonder, then, why Ohio State's offense struggled to move the ball on Saturday - for the first half, at least.

Hopefully Smith-Njigba is back to full strength in the near future.