Clayton Kershaw On Freddie Freeman: MLB World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 13: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

After helping to lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title last year, Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta to face his former team a few days ago to a great reception. But his teammate Clayton Kershaw had some interesting comments on it.

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Kershaw found it cool to see Freeman get such a warm reception in Atlanta. He then joked that he hopes the Dodgers aren't "second fiddle" to his former team.

“It was very cool (to see Freeman’s reception Friday night),” Kershaw said. “He’s obviously been a big contributor for our team. And I hope we’re not second fiddle. It’s a pretty special team over here, too. I think whenever he gets comfortable over here, he’ll really enjoy it. It was a good night for him.”

MLB fans were stunned by Kershaw's bluntness. Some are now wondering whether Freeman's loyalties to the Dodgers is now in question:

But if Freddie Freeman is playing any differently for the Dodgers than he did for the Braves, it isn't showing on the field.

Through 70 games, Freeman has 83 hits, 45 RBIs, a .303 batting average, and a .876 OPS. His 23 doubles are tied for third in Major League Baseball.

The Braves and Dodgers may find themselves facing one another when the postseason rolls around. In that moment, we'll see just how badly freeman wants to knock off his former team.

What did you make of Clayton Kershaw's comments?