Clayton Kershaw Reacts To Death Of Announcer Vin Scully

As Dodger Nation and the rest of the baseball world mourns the loss of the incomparable Vin Scully, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw shared a heartfelt message on the late broadcasters passing.

"The best there ever was," Kershaw tweeted alongside four photos of he and Scully. "When you think of the history of the Dodgers, you think of Vin. An incredible man with an incredible legacy and I’m so thankful to have known him as well as I did."

Scully passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday night.

He served as the Dodgers play-by-play man for 67 years, following them from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Up until his retirement in 2016, Scully's voice was the soundtrack of countless southern California summers.

From the Kirk Gibson call in the 1988 World Series, to "The Catch" by Dwight Clark at Candlestick Park, Vin Scully will surely be missed by all sports fans.

The best there ever was, and likely the best there ever will be.

Thank you, Vin.