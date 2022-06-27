Clear Favorite Emerging For Steelers' Starting Quarterback Job

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It doesn't look like Kenny Pickett will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback to start the 2022-23 season.

Pickett worked exclusively with the third-team offense during OTAs and minicamp, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

Mitch Trubisky likely worked with the starters during those sessions and has been seen as the favorite to win the job since he was signed back in March.

"Unless Trubisky gets hurt or plays terribly in camp and the preseason, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t start the season as the No. 1," Kaboly writes.

If Trubisky does win the job, it'll be interesting to see how big of a leash he has from head coach Mike Tomlin. If he struggles, the cries from the fans for Pickett to start will get pretty loud.

Before Trubisky signed with the Steelers, he spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.

He backed up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season but was the starter in Chicago for the four seasons prior to that one.

Even though Pickett is behind right now, he'll still have an opportunity to showcase his skills during training camp and the preseason.

This should be a fun battle.