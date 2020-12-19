Clemson Announces Big Loss On Defense For ACC Championship

Just ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson, the Tigers released some devastating roster news.

Clemson announced just before Saturday’s kickoff that the defense would be without star defensive end Xavier Thomas. The absence could very well effect the Tigers pass rush enough to make a difference in today’s title bout.

Thomas, a junior at Clemson, has been a long time starter for Dabo Swinney’s squad over the last three years.

As it has been for most players and teams, 2020 has been a rollercoaster for Thomas. The Clemson junior contracted COVID-19 and strep throat in July of this year and opted out of the season and redshirt. However, after the NCAA announced that all players would gain an extra year of eligibility, even if they played this year, he decided to opt back in.

Although he missed most of the team’s summer workouts, he quickly reminded the ACC why he was named to the Freshman All-American team in 2018. In five appearances, he notched 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Unfortunately, after all he’s been through this year, Thomas will miss Clemson’s biggest game of the 2020 season.

Per Clemson, no Xavier Thomas today. That’s an important loss on defense. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 19, 2020

Thomas actually didn’t play in the first half of the regular season game against Notre Dame this year either. He had been ejected from Clemson’s previous game against Boston College for targeting.

Since arriving to the Tigers in 2018, Thomas established himself as one of the conference’s most feared defensive ends. As a freshman, he racked up 8.5 tackles for loss and followed it up with eight more in 2019.

Without Thomas on Saturday, Swinney will have to look for new ways to contain Notre Dame’s Ian Book and a strong run game. If not, the Tigers could find themselves leaving Charlotte with a loss and without a College Football Playoff berth.

Clemson will adjust without Thomas when they take on Notre Dame this afternoon. The ACC Championship Game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.