Details Emerge As To Why Clemson vs. Florida State Was Called Off

Trevor Lawrence taunts LSU fans after scoring Clemson touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Clemson vs. Florida State was called off Saturday morning just a few hours before its scheduled kickoff. Details are starting to emerge regarding why the contest ultimately won’t be played.

Immediately following the decision, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter to suggest that the decision was not pandemic-related. That does not appear to be completely true.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reports that a back-up offensive lineman on Clemson tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning from a test administered on Friday night. Florida State did not feel comfortable playing since that player traveled with the Tigers to Tallahassee.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium added that Clemson’s players were not told the news until around four hours before the game was set to kick off.

Lawrence’s tweet will certainly raise some eyebrows. Clemson is one of the best teams in the country, while Florida State is in the midst of rebuilding. Perhaps the players felt they were being dodged.

Either way, the game won’t be played today, though there is a chance it could be made up later this year. Either way, thanks to an ACC rule change, the Tigers are still in good shape to play in the conference title game if they can win out.

Hopefully, the decision here leads to players on both teams having less COVID exposure.


