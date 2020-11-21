Details Emerge As To Why Clemson vs. Florida State Was Called Off

Clemson vs. Florida State was called off Saturday morning just a few hours before its scheduled kickoff. Details are starting to emerge regarding why the contest ultimately won’t be played.

Immediately following the decision, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter to suggest that the decision was not pandemic-related. That does not appear to be completely true.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reports that a back-up offensive lineman on Clemson tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning from a test administered on Friday night. Florida State did not feel comfortable playing since that player traveled with the Tigers to Tallahassee.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium added that Clemson’s players were not told the news until around four hours before the game was set to kick off.

SOURCES: A Clemson back-up offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken Friday. They received the results after Clemson landed in Tallahassee. The player traveled with the team. FSU officials weren’t comfortable playing because of potential spread. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

Clemson was informed about 8 a.m. as players were at team hotel coming down for breakfast that Florida State was not comfortable playing game because of COVID concerns w/Clemson, sources told @Stadium. Clemson had 1 player test positive Friday, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2020

Source: FSU officials were also concerned about the messaging to their own players, both about health and safety and looking hypocritical. FSU has upheld stringent standards, including not letting players go home for break. FSU's last positive was coach Mike Norvell in Sept. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

Lawrence’s tweet will certainly raise some eyebrows. Clemson is one of the best teams in the country, while Florida State is in the midst of rebuilding. Perhaps the players felt they were being dodged.

Either way, the game won’t be played today, though there is a chance it could be made up later this year. Either way, thanks to an ACC rule change, the Tigers are still in good shape to play in the conference title game if they can win out.

Hopefully, the decision here leads to players on both teams having less COVID exposure.