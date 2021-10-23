The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Clemson’s Third Loss

View of helmets of the Clemson football team.CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Clemson football dynasty has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2021.

Dabo Swinney’s program hadn’t lost three games in a single season since 2014. But with Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the No. 23 Pitt Panthers, the Tigers have now lost three contests just seven games into the 2021 season.

Needless to say, the college football world is shocked by the sudden descent of the perennial College Football Playoff contenders.

Clemson has been plagued by offensive struggles throughout the year — and those struggles were on full display this evening. After throwing his fourth and fifth interceptions of the season, preseason Heisman favorite D.J. Uiagalelei was benched for sophomore QB Taisun Phommachanh.

The Tigers have only scored more than 21 points in one game this season. Comparing that to their eight games with more than 40 points in 2020, it’s clear that this offensive unit has a long way to go before it regains its previous stature.

With five more games in the regular season, the 2018 National Champions could very well be handed another loss before the year is up. If the Tigers fall to No. 16 Wake Forest or any other team on their remaining schedule, it would be the program’s first four-or-more loss regular season since 2010.

Looking to get back on track, Clemson will face off against Florida State next Saturday afternoon.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.