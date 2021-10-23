College Football World Reacts To Clemson’s Third Loss

The Clemson football dynasty has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2021.

Dabo Swinney’s program hadn’t lost three games in a single season since 2014. But with Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the No. 23 Pitt Panthers, the Tigers have now lost three contests just seven games into the 2021 season.

Needless to say, the college football world is shocked by the sudden descent of the perennial College Football Playoff contenders.

CLEMSON LOSES THEIR THIRD GAME 😳 They just lost to Pitt 27-17 😬 pic.twitter.com/wKKuWduQwv — Overtime (@overtime) October 23, 2021

This is the first time Clemson has lost three games before November since 2010. Today was Clemson’s first double-digit loss to an ACC opponent since losing 28-6 to Georgia Tech in 2014. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 23, 2021

Pitt is firmly in control of the ACC Coastal. Clemson’s hopes of another ACC are almost certainly done. https://t.co/crooQY2SgR — Kyle Jordan (@KyleWTOC) October 23, 2021

Clemson has accepted a bid to the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 23, 2021

Since 2015, Clemson has lost only 5 games to ACC opponents. Pitt is only ACC team with 2 wins vs. Clemson in that span — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 23, 2021

Clemson has been plagued by offensive struggles throughout the year — and those struggles were on full display this evening. After throwing his fourth and fifth interceptions of the season, preseason Heisman favorite D.J. Uiagalelei was benched for sophomore QB Taisun Phommachanh.

The Tigers have only scored more than 21 points in one game this season. Comparing that to their eight games with more than 40 points in 2020, it’s clear that this offensive unit has a long way to go before it regains its previous stature.

With five more games in the regular season, the 2018 National Champions could very well be handed another loss before the year is up. If the Tigers fall to No. 16 Wake Forest or any other team on their remaining schedule, it would be the program’s first four-or-more loss regular season since 2010.

Looking to get back on track, Clemson will face off against Florida State next Saturday afternoon.