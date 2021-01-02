Clemson LB James Skalski Sends Message After Ejection vs. Ohio State

Controversial targeting calls seem to have become synonymous with the Ohio State-Clemson rivalry.

In last year’s semifinals matchup, Buckeyes star cornerback Shaun Wade was ejected for a hit on Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence. This year, Clemson linebacker James Skalski was booted from the game after a similar hit on OSU quarterback Justin Fields.

In the second quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Skalski lowered the crown of his helmet straight into the ribs of Fields on a QB scramble up the middle. Some people argue that Fields spun into the hit, but the officials saw it differently. While it wasn’t called on the field, officials deliberated the call in replay and decided ejection was necessary.

Like any major call in a game like this, Skalski’s ejection came with heavy controversy.

While he may not have agreed with the call, the the senior LB handled the situation with grace. After Clemson fell 49-28 to the Buckeyes, Skalski approached Fields with a hug and some seemingly kind postgame words.

On Saturday afternoon, Skalski also took to Twitter to take responsibility for his actions.

“Everyone can have their opinion on it, but the bottom line is I gotta keep my head up. I have nothing but respect for the game and the people I get to compete against. I have to be better,” Skalski wrote.

Unfortunately for James Skalski, this isn’t new territory.

In last year’s national championship loss to LSU, the star linebacker was ejected for targeting as well. Last night’s hit marks the second College Football Playoff game in a row where Skalski has gotten the boot.

Without their anchor on defense, Clemson was unable to hold off Justin Fields and the prolific Ohio State offense. Fields had a record-setting night, throwing 22/28 for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

This will be the first year since 2017 where the Tigers won’t make an appearance in the national championship game.

No. 3 Ohio State will face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at 8:00 p.m. E.T.