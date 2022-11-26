Clemson Makes Disastrous Special Teams Mistake

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Memorial Stadium during the game between the Clemson Tigers and Wofford Terriers on September 5, 2015 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers took an unconventional approach on a kickoff return early in Saturday's game against South Carolina.

A cluster of Clemson players gathered around the 20-yard line in an attempt to confuse the kicking team. One player burst out of the huddle to 30-yard line, but fumbled the ball ahead straight into the Gamecocks' possession.

Take a look at the puzzling play here:

South Carolina was able to capitalize on this mistake with a touchdown and cut the lead to 16-14. Clemson then bounced back with a touchdown of its own to notch the current 23-14 score.

The Gamecocks are looking to mount yet another big-time upset. Last week, the team spoiled the Tennessee Volunteers' College Football Playoff hopes with a blowout victory in Columbia.

Clemson will need to hold on this afternoon if it wants any chance to sneak into the College Football Playoff field.