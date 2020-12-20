No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Date, Location Is Set

The College Football Playoff field was announced on Sunday afternoon, and it’s a familiar group. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame are the four teams that will compete for it all in just two weeks.

Alabama and Notre Dame will square off first on January 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. Clemson and Ohio State will follow just a few hours later, at 8:45 PM ET. The national title game will be played on January 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Fighting Irish was supposed to be the Rose Bowl, but it will now instead be played in Arlington, Texas.

The matchup between the Tigers and the Buckeyes will be the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here’s a look at the details:

Clemson qualified for the event after taking down Notre Dame in the ACC championship game on Saturday afternoon, 34-10. The Tigers finished the season with a 10-1 record.

Ohio State won the Big Ten after knocking off Northwestern in the league’s title game. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and largely untested.

The two teams have met twice in the playoff thus far. Clemson won both matchups – in 2016 and 2019.