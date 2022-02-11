The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Clemson Player Receives Punishment For Flagrant Foul vs. Duke

Clemson v DukeDURHAM, NC - JANUARY 25: Wendell Moore Jr. #0 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against David Collins #13 of the Clemson Tigers in the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 25, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Clemson guard David Collins has officially been suspended for one game by the NCAA after he had a dirty flagrant foul against Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr.

Moore Jr. was coming in for an easy dunk when Collins came from behind and pushed him while he was finishing it. Moore Jr. landed hard on his head but was able to remain in the game.

Collins did apologize on his Instagram story after the incident but will have to serve the suspension against Notre Dame on Saturday.

“I was going to try to block it from behind but I was going too fast and I couldn’t stop,” Collins said. “I realized I needed to stop when it was too late. I never have been a dirty player and never will. I wish a bro a healthy season and I never tried to hurt anybody, but I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I have respect towards Duke and Clemson and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play. I’m glad Wendell is okay.”

Duke ended up taking down Clemson, 82-64 to get to 20-4 overall.

Clemson is now 12-12 overall going into Saturday night’s contest.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.