Bubba Chandler was set to be a backup quarterback for the Clemson Tigers in 2021-22 — but, last night’s MLB draft may lead to different plans for the two-sport star.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 72 overall pick (first pick of third round), Chandler’s career as a dual-sport athlete at Clemson seems to have ended before it even began. While the standout shortstop hasn’t officially signed with the Pirates just yet, it seems as though that’s the path he hopes to take.

Shortly after his selection, Chandler changed his previously Clemson-related Twitter bio to “Ball player for the @pirates.”

Even so, the Tigers football program congratulated their reserve QB this afternoon.

“Congratulations to @Bubbachandler_ on being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates!” the team wrote on Twitter.

Coming out of North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, Chandler was the No. 32 quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. With his talents even more impressive on the diamond, he was always a much more highly-touted recruit in the baseball world — that is until Clemson came along.

Before Clemson offered Chandler, he didn’t have a single FBS offer. But after the NCAA football powerhouse started showing interest, he received offers from big-name schools like Miami, Ole Miss and Louisville .

Though he was originally committed to play just baseball at the University of Georgia, Chandler quickly flipped that commitment when he was offered the opportunity to play both sports at Clemson.

While playing for an elite college football team like Clemson is an incredible opportunity, the MLB route may be better suited for the talented athlete. If he were to stick with the Tigers this coming season, he would join a packed QB room behind starter D.J. Uiagalelei and returners Taisun Phommachanh and Hunter Helms.

If Chandler does signs with the Pirates, he’ll join No. 1 overall selection/former Louisville catcher Henry Davis on Pittsburgh’s list of new additions.