Clemson Reportedly Loses 2 Offensive Players To Transfer Portal

Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh #7 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before their game against the Boston College Eagles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers have reportedly lost two former four-star recruits.

Wide receiver Frank Ladson and quarterback Taisun Phommachanh have both entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal, sources told The Spun’s Matt Hladik.

Ladson and Phommachanh both came into Clemson as highly-ranked recruits in the 2019 class — Ladson as the nation’s No. 7 wide receiver option and Phommachanh as the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the country.

Phommachanh served as a reserve quarterback behind superstar signal caller Trevor Lawrence for the first two years of his collegiate career.

In 2021, Phommachanh was beat out for the starting job by sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Through 11 games in a backup role this year, Phommachanh notched 131 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Ladson was a decent contributor in the receiving game through his first two seasons with the Tigers. In his freshman and sophomore years, the Miami native logged 409 yards and six touchdowns. This year, he played in just four games before suffering a season-ending groin injury.

As highly-touted players with plenty of untapped potential, both Ladson and Phommachanh should be hot-ticket items in this year’s transfer portal.

