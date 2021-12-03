The Clemson Tigers have reportedly lost two former four-star recruits.

Wide receiver Frank Ladson and quarterback Taisun Phommachanh have both entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal, sources told The Spun’s Matt Hladik.

Clemson WR Frank Ladson and QB Taisun Phommachanh are in the NCAA transfer portal per sources. — Matt Hladik (@MattHladik919) December 3, 2021

Ladson and Phommachanh both came into Clemson as highly-ranked recruits in the 2019 class — Ladson as the nation’s No. 7 wide receiver option and Phommachanh as the No. 4 dual-threat QB in the country.

Phommachanh served as a reserve quarterback behind superstar signal caller Trevor Lawrence for the first two years of his collegiate career.

In 2021, Phommachanh was beat out for the starting job by sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Through 11 games in a backup role this year, Phommachanh notched 131 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Ladson was a decent contributor in the receiving game through his first two seasons with the Tigers. In his freshman and sophomore years, the Miami native logged 409 yards and six touchdowns. This year, he played in just four games before suffering a season-ending groin injury.

As highly-touted players with plenty of untapped potential, both Ladson and Phommachanh should be hot-ticket items in this year’s transfer portal.