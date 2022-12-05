Clemson Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei Is Reportedly Transferring

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence #16 and D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers talk in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Clemson is going to have a new starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season.

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point between Dec. 5 and Jan. 18.

Uiagalelei has been the Tigers' starting quarterback for the last two seasons but that came to an end following their 39-10 victory over North Carolina in Saturday's ACC Championship Game. He started the game but was pulled for true freshman Cade Klubnik which allowed the Tigers to come out victorious.

That led head coach Dabo Swinney to announce that Klubnik will be the starter moving forward.

Uiagalelei will finish this season with 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He'll undoubtedly have numerous Power Five programs after him once he officially enters the portal.

Before Uiagalelei committed to Clemson, he was a five-star recruit and the 10th-best overall player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Clemson will finish its 2022 campaign against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.