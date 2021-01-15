Clemson RB Travis Etienne Announces NFL Draft Decision

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne Jr. has officially announced his NFL Draft decision. With his outstanding collegiate career now behind him, it should come as no surprise that the star RB will be headed to the league in 2021.

Etienne took to Twitter to announce his decision on Friday afternoon.

“I want to thank Coach Swinney and Coach Elliott for seeing the vision that was manifesting on the inside of me waiting to burst out,” Etienne wrote in a statement. “To all my teammates and Clemson staff, I appreciate everything you guys did for me keeping me comfortable so far from home. Clemson family is like no other, and you can’t understand it until you’ve experienced it. I want to thank my lovely family who have supported my dreams since age 7. I want to thank all the fans and Tiger Nation for believing in my dream.

“As I take this next step of my journey, I hope to continue to show the younger generations that if you believe and dedicate yourself, you can achieve. Forever a Tiger.”

Travis Etienne was a 4-star, No. 16 running back recruit out of Jennings, LA. After fielding offers from many of the nations top programs, the young RB committed to Clemson in 2017.

In South Carolina, Etienne had an immediate impact for the Tigers — rushing for 4,038 yards and 56 touchdowns through his first three years with the program.

After his junior year, Etienne stunned the football world by declaring he would return to Clemson for his senior campaign in 2020. This season, the fourth-year star added 914 yards and 16 all-purpose TDs to his already-impressive career resume.

Technically, Etienne could’ve stayed for one more year with this season’s COVID-19 eligibility rules — but it’s clearly time this elite talent graces the NFL game.

As potentially the No. 1 running back in this year’s draft, analysts have Etienne going somewhere in the early-to-mid first round.