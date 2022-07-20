Clemson Star D.J. Uiagalelei Reveals How Much Weight He's Lost

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is looking to bounce back after a disappointing sophomore campaign in 2021.

For starters, the former five-star recruit has lost a significant amount of weight ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Uiagalelei says he's lost 30 pounds since the end of last season — dropping from 265 to 235. He says he hopes to maintain a playing weight of 230-235, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

After opening the 2021 season as a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, Uiagalelei struggled to meet expectations as the Tigers' starting quarterback. The former backup to Trevor Lawrence notched a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio — throwing for nine scores and 10 interceptions.

Behind his inconsistent play, Clemson recorded its first three-loss season season since 2014.

Despite his struggles in 2021, the Tigers are sticking with Uiagalelei as their starting QB this coming season. Head coach Dabo Swinney commented on his quarterback's improved physique earlier this week.

"He’s just really taken care of his greatest asset, which is his body," Swinney said, per The Clemson Insider. "And he’s just done it at an unbelievable level. When you look at him, you’re going to be like, 'Wow.' He looks great. He’s stronger. He’s faster."

We'll see if this weight loss helps Uiagalelei improve his play in 2022.