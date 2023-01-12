Clemson 'Targeting' Top Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 05, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are reportedly targeting a big name for their recently-opened offensive coordinator role.

According to college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the ACC powerhouse is looking to poach TCU OC and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley.

Clemson parted ways with now-former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter earlier today, making a path for Riley to join the Tigers in 2023.

According to further reports from college football insider Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, a deal is being finalized soon.

Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, was a superstar at the OC position for the Horned Frogs this season. Up until the National Championship blowout against Georgia, the TCU offense was firing on all cylinders with Max Duggan under center.

Riley got the most out of Duggan, who began the season as a backup quarterback option and ended it as a Heisman Trophy finalist. If Riley were to go to Clemson, he would be tasked in doing the same for rising sophomore QB Cade Klubnik.

This would no doubt be one of the biggest coaching splashes of the 2023 college football offseason.