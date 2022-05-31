Clemson Tigers Have Fired Their Baseball Coach

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: NCAA baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers are making a change in leadership to their baseball program.

Clemson athletic director Graham Neff announced today that the program is parting ways with head baseball coach Monte Lee.

The Tigers have missed out on the NCAA Baseball Tournament two years in a row - a first for the program since the 80's. Clemson is moving on, as a result.

Here's what Neff has to say about the decision.

“Monte and his staff have been nothing but professional in their approach to Clemson Baseball, and we appreciate the manner in which they’ve represented Clemson University," he said, via Shakin The Southland. "The expectations for Clemson Baseball are very high, and the team’s recent on-field performance has not met those of our administration, our coaching staff, our student-athletes or our loyal fanbase. Clemson Baseball is a proud program, and we, as a department, are committed to doing all we can to return our program to national prominence. We will work with our student-athletes to ensure that the transition process is successful.”

Here's more on the major change to Clemson baseball:

The Tigers will now begin a new coaching search, but don't expect a decision anytime soon.

Clemson will likely wait until the 2022 postseason concludes before making any decisions.