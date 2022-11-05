Clemson Will Be Without Star Player vs. Notre Dame

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Clemson Tigers will reportedly once again be without one of their key pass rushers off the edge for Saturday night's game vs. Notre Dame.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, "Can confirm Clemson will be without defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) tonight against Notre Dame." Adding, "Thomas missed the first portion of the season with the foot injury but had played in the last three games."

In the action he has seen this season, Thomas has recorded two sacks for the No. 4 Tigers.

At 8-0, Clemson will try to keep it rolling on the road against a Fighting Irish team that has been playing well as of late under Marcus Freeman, going 4-1 over their last five.

The Tigers enter Saturday's matchup as 3.5-point favorites even with some of their inactives.

After tonight's game on NBC, Clemson finishes out the season with two ACC battles against Louisville and Miami before an SEC bout against in-state rival South Carolina.