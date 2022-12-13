Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season."

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

A former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, the 23-year-old linebacker played in 11 games this season where he recorded 70 tackles, seven TFLs, four passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles.

His injury is just the latest in whats been a tough year for Cleveland's LB room. Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips have all spent time on the IR. With Takitaki being placed on the reserve last week, and Walker and Phillips suffering season-ending injuries earlier in the year.

The Browns sit at 5-8 with four games to go.