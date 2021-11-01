Cleveland Browns Fans Are Not Happy With Tony Romo

Tony Romo obviously isn’t to blame for the Cleveland Browns’ struggles, but the CBS broadcaster doesn’t seem to be helping, either…

The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 4-4 on the season, falling to last place in the AFC North division.

Baker Mayfield and Co. entered the 2021 regular season with Super Bowl expectations. The Browns remain alive in the postseason hunt, but right now, they look like anything but a championship team.

Where does Tony Romo come into play?

Well, Romo was on the call of Sunday’s Browns vs. Steelers game. With the loss by Cleveland, the Browns fell to 0-8 all-time with Romo on the call.

When Tony Romo calls the game, the Browns are 0-8 since 2018. '18: Ravens

'19: Titans, Patriots, Ravens

'20: Steelers, Chiefs

'21: Chiefs, Steelers Next week: Browns/Bengals Nantz & Romo on the call pic.twitter.com/1y1jQFT3F7 — John Kazar (@KazarNFL) November 1, 2021

Browns fans are getting pretty tired of seeing Romo on the call, apparently.

“i blame one person, and one person only, for this browns loss: tony romo,” one fan tweeted.

“The stadium was likely built on some ancient burial grounds or something. This team is cursed into perpetual sub par play. At least we had last year…a gift during COVID,” another fan suggested.

“Good Morning to everyone except for Tony Romo whose annoying voice inspires the Browns to lose everytime he calls one of their games. I hope you get laryngitis before Sunday, sir,” another fan joked.

Browns fans aren’t getting rid of Romo anytime soon, though.

Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call of this week’s Browns vs. Bengals game.