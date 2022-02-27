Cleveland Browns Linked To Veteran NFL Quarterback

Who will play quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022?

The frontrunner, of course, is Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is coming off a tough, injury-filled 2021 season.

However, many in Cleveland expect Mayfield to bounce back in 2o22.

Could the Browns starting quarterback in 2022 be someone else, though?

NFL.com believes the Browns are a good fit for former top NFL Draft pick Marcus Mariota, who’s set to hit free agency.

Let’s say the Browns don’t bring in a flashier QB option and end up standing pat with Baker Mayfield. Let’s also say Mariota, who spent the past two seasons behind Derek Carr in Las Vegas, is left seeking backup duty once more as the QB carousel begins to slow down. This fit, which was posited by The Athletic’s Zac Jackson back in November, could suit the needs of both Mariota and the Browns perfectly. Mariota would put some competitive pressure on Mayfield while, at worst, serving as a fleet-footed backup with the potential to elevate the run-oriented offense if given the chance. And it’s not hard at all to see a situation in which Mariota displaces Mayfield to re-establish himself as a QB1 in the NFL.

Mariota is a nice veteran option for the Browns, no matter what happens with Mayfield.

Who do you see playing QB in Cleveland next season?