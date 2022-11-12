Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month.

Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first four games of the season for the Browns. He returned six kickoffs for 145 yards (24.2 average) before suffering his ankle injury against Atlanta in Week 4.

Ford will now return as a reserve option on a stacked running back depth chart. He's the fourth option behind Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson. The Browns rank third in team rushing with 164.6 yards per game.

Cleveland will face off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 10 matchup on Sunday.