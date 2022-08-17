Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move, they released wide receiver Travell Harris.

The Browns initially signed Harris as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State following the 2022 NFL Draft. Harris had a solid season for the Cougars last season, making 76 receptions for 814 yards and nine touchdowns.

In four seasons at Washington State, Harris had 179 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns. He ranks ninth in team history in catches.

But the Cleveland Browns have no shortage of solid wide receiver heading into 2022. Between the acquisition of Amari Cooper in a trade, the continued development of Donovan Peoples-Jones and the team drafting David Bell and Michael Woods II, they have plenty of talent this season.

Of course, the bigger issue the Browns have to contend with is figuring out who will get those receivers the ball for the bulk of the season. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a lengthy suspension.

All of the great wide receivers in the world won't matter if the Browns don't have quality under center.

Who do you think will be the Browns' best receiver in 2022?