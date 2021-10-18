Cleveland Browns Announce Significant Monday Injury News

The Cleveland Browns fell to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and the AFC North franchise announced some tough injury news on Monday.

Cleveland, the “most disappointing” team in the league according to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, fell to 3-3 on the season with Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

It probably won’t get much easier for the Browns moving forward, either. The team is already dealing with several injuries, including one to star running back Nick Chubb, and they took another tough hit on Monday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss multiple weeks.

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski Stefanski also said on Zoom call today that, not only will RB Kareem Hunt miss multiple weeks with his calf injury, but LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will as well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2021

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns will likely be without Hunt for at least three weeks.

“Hopefully not much longer then that but we will see,” a source told Schefter.

Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt is is out at least three weeks with the calf injured he suffered Sunday, per source. “Hopefully not much longer then that but we will see,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2021

The Browns entered the 2021 regular season with Super Bowl expectations, but they’ve disappointed so far this year. Part of that can be attributed to inconsistent play, but part of it can also be attributed to injuries.

Cleveland doesn’t get any help moving forward, either. The Browns will take on the Broncos on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.