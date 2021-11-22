Cleveland Guardians Announce Death Of All-Time Franchise Great

The Cleveland Guardians and their fans are in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time greats. Doug Jones, one of the all-time great relief pitchers in franchise history, has passed away. He was 64 years old.

Jones joined the ballclub in 1986 after nearly a decade in the minor leagues. Over the next 15 years, he would become one of baseball’s most prolific closers, making three All-Star appearances with Cleveland and two more between Philadelphia and Houston. He went on to record 129 saves, a Cleveland record at the time which has since been broken.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our orgs all-time greats, Doug Jones. His 129 saves is 3rd in franchise history. He was a member of the club’s Top 100 roster, celebrated in 2001. He enjoyed 16 big league seasons, 7 in Cleveland (1986-1991, 98) including 3X as an All-Star,” the Guardians said in a statement.

Among his many accomplishments was the rare “immaculate inning” against against the Kansas City Royals in 1997. His career ERA was 3.30 with 303 saves.

Doug Jones played all the way into his mid-40s, finishing his career in 2000 with the Oakland A’s.

After retiring, he coached Pusch Ridge Christian Academy to a high school championship in Arizona in 2009.

In 2015, he served as a pitching coach for the Boise Hawks, a Colorado Rockies’ minor league affiliate.

Our hearts go out to Doug Jones’ family and loved ones. Rest in peace.