Cleveland Police Have Identified, Arrested Browns Fan

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Fans wait for the start of the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns fell to the New York Jets, who completed a wild comeback to win 31-30.

During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.

A new report from WKYC not only confirms the fan was identified, but police reportedly arrested the man as well.

Here's more from WKYC:

3News later obtained a report from the Cleveland Division of Police that identified the accused bottle-thrower as 51-year-old Jeffrey Miller, of Rocky River, using surveillance footage. Multiple officers on scene apparently had to detain Miller as he attempted to leave the stadium, and one wrote the suspect "appeared to be intoxicated" at the time. While Miller told investigators he "never hit the field," he was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.

The Browns issued a statement earlier this afternoon as well.

"Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated," the statement read. "Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."

Next up for the Browns is a Thursday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.