Cleveland Rape Crises Center Reacts To Deshaun Watson Decision

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Rape Crises Center isn't thrilled with Sue L. Robinson's decision regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Robinson suspended Watson for six games after more than 20 women came forward alleging Watson made inappropriate sexual advances during personal massage sessions from 2020 to 2021.

She oversaw the trial in late June when the league was arguing for a year-long suspension while the NFLPA argued for a shorter suspension.

The Rape Crises Center released a statement that was obtained by ESPN and it's disappointed by Robinson's ruling.

"Cleveland Rape Crises Center is disappointed by the decision," the statement read. "The 6-game suspension given dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities. Far too often those in positions of power and celebrity who commit violence against others are not held accountable for their actions."

The center could have its mind changed if the league appeals the suspension and wins it. So far, no decision has been made on that front.

Watson is currently eligible to return to the Browns on Oct. 23 against the Baltimore Ravens.