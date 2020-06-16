Climbing Prodigy Reportedly Dies After Tragic Cliff Fall

A climbing prodigy and likely future Olympian has tragically died after an accident over the weekend.

Luce Douady, a star climber from France, has reportedly died after falling off of a cliff over the weekend. She was only 16 years old.

The French climber reportedly fell off of a cliff on Sunday. Her death has been confirmed by the French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing.

The IFSC and the whole climbing community mourns the tragic loss of 16-year-old French athlete Luce Douady. 🔗 https://t.co/LwY5QO4N1u pic.twitter.com/Q5ch5C2nRI — IFSC (@IFSClimbing) June 15, 2020

Douady was reportedly climbing with friends when she fell from a cliff near Crolles in the Isère department in southeastern France.

The International Federation of Sport Climbing released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that the International Federation of Sport Climbing learned of the tragic loss of French climber Luce Douady, at the age of 16. Luce was a young, brilliant and talented athlete who won her first Youth World Championships title at last year’s competition in Arco (ITA), where she first placed 3rd in the Youth A Lead final, and then climbed atop the podium in the Youth A Bouldering event. Also in 2019, Luce made her first appearance in the IFSC Boulder World Cup circuit, debuting with a fantastic 5th place in Vail (USA), while finishing 20th at the 2019 IFSC Climbing World Championships in Hachioji (JPN) and participating in two Lead World Cup events in Chamonix (FRA) and Inzai (JPN). The IFSC’s thoughts and prayers are with Luce’s family and friends at this tragic time.

Douady was expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time.