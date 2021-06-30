Clippers Announce Kawhi Leonard’s Status For Game 6 vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on one of the most important games in franchise history tomorrow night — but, they’ll be without their star player yet again.

According to Forbes NBA insider Shane Young, Kawhi Leonard will remain out for the Clippers’ Game 6 matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

This report came just a few hours after CBS Sports reported that Leonard would be a “game-time decision” on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard remains OUT for Game 6 on Wednesday. Ivica Zubac is QUESTIONABLE — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) June 30, 2021

Leonard has missed the past eight postseason games with a right knee injury he suffered in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. Before this injury, the Clippers superstar was averaging a career-high 30.4 points per game through 11 playoff contests.

Despite Leonard’s absence, the Clippers were able to hang on for another game after facing an elimination matchup in Game 5. Kawhi’s star-forward partner, Paul George, stepped up in a big way on Monday night — logging 41 points and 13 rebounds in a 116-102 win over the Suns.

Clippers starting center Ivica Zubac was also out for Game 5 after suffering a knee injury in Game 4. Unlike Leonard, Zubac is reportedly questionable to return tomorrow night.

Without Leonard for the ninth straight game, the Clippers will look to avoid elimination yet again in Game 6.

The win-or-go-home matchup will tipoff in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow night.