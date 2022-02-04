Clippers Coach Ty Lue Has Troubling Update On Kawhi Leonard

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard was “ahead of schedule” on his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

But after last night’s thrilling 111-110 win over the Lakers, head coach Ty Lue indicated quite the opposite.

“We know Kawhi’s probably not gonna come back [this season],” he said, per ESPN.

Leonard hasn’t played a single game since he suffered his torn ACL during Game 4 of the Clippers’ second-round series against the Utah Jazz. He underwent successful surgery on the injury in July, 2021.

In addition to Leonard, Lue and the Clippers are unsure of the status of fellow superstar Paul George. PG has missed the team’s last 22 games since suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his shooting elbow. Lue says he’ll have an MRI determine if there’s been any improvement.

“We don’t know the status of PG, but these guys continue to keep fighting. Every single night,” he added. “… I’m not a doctor. But hope is stronger than fear. So I’m hoping that these two guys can come back. But you never know.”

The Clippers are 27-27 on the year in the absence of their superstar duo.