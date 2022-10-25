Clippers Make Decision On Kawhi Leonard For Thunder Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles upcourt during the first half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After two games in three days, the Los Angeles Clippers are working in some rest for Kawhi Leonard as he continues to work his way back from that 2021 knee injury.

Per longtime NBA correspondent Marc Stein, "The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard (right knee management) is out tonight against Oklahoma City."

Leonard has logged just 21 minutes in each of his first two games back, coming off the bench in both contests.

The two-time Finals MVP has looked solid since returning, moving like the same old Kawhi we've come to know and love and getting to his spots. However, he still has some rust to knock off before he and the Clippers are ready to make that deep playoff run.

Los Angeles is off to a 2-1 start so far, with wins over the Kings and Lakers. Last Thursday was Leonard's first time playing since signing a four-year, $176.3 million contract a month after surgery.