Clippers Make Important Roster Decision

The Los Angeles Clippers' 2021-22 season was another disappointment. However, the Western Conference organization will no doubt have championship aspirations next year.

On Thursday, the Clippers locked up a key piece of their roster for the next two seasons.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Covington and the Clippers have agreed on a two-year, $24 million contract extension.

Covington was one of the best defensive players in the Association last season. He was the only player to register 90 blocks and 90 steals, according to ESPN stats.

The Clippers, meanwhile, finished the year 42-40 and earned a trip to the play-in tournament. They couldn't advance any further, falling to the Timberwolves and then the Pelicans.

This was never supposed to be a championship-caliber season for the Clippers, though. Kawhi Leonard missed the entirety of the season as he continues to recover from a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee and subsequent surgery in July of 2021.

As long as Leonard's 100 percent next season, the Clipper will be dangerous.

At the very least, Los Angeles will be an elite defensive squad with players like Leonard, Paul George and Covington running the show.